MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Shares of MFIC opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $908.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.