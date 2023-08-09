Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Chairman Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,305,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,628.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.16 million, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on UVE

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.