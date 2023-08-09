Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.40 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

