StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company's stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

