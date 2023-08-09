Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 178.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

