Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$59.50 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UNFree Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$59.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.56.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$49.46 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$39.08 and a 1-year high of C$52.98. The stock has a market cap of C$8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -63.41, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

