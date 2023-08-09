Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.21.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of C$415.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4058899 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.