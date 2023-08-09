Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.21.

CHR opened at C$2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.16. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$4.04. The company has a market cap of C$543.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of C$415.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4058899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

