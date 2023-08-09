Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) EVP Robert Lonergan Sells 3,000 Shares

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIZ

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Assurant by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.