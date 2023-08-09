Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.35 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.0092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

