Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Vance W. Tang Sells 1,844 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1 %

FIX opened at $181.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $2,134,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

