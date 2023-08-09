SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells $316,760.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SouthState Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.82.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth about $2,734,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

