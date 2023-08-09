SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells $316,760.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SouthState Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of SSB stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.82.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
SouthState Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth about $2,734,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SouthState
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.