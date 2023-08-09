Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 4,057 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.84 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.19 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day moving average of $200.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.05.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

