Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 4,057 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.84 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.19 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day moving average of $200.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.