Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $249,117.60 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 67,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,117.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,264,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 7th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,352 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,041.28.
Superior Industries International Trading Up 5.1 %
SUP stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
