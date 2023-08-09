Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $249,117.60 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 67,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,117.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,264,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,352 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,041.28.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 5.1 %

SUP stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

