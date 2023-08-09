Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 988 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Saria Tseng sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $520,201.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 258,497 shares in the company, valued at $136,103,840.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

MPWR stock opened at $529.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.94.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,748,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,726,000 after buying an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

