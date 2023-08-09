Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 988 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Saria Tseng sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $520,201.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 258,497 shares in the company, valued at $136,103,840.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.2 %
MPWR stock opened at $529.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.94.
Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,748,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,726,000 after buying an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.
