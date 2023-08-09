Investors I. L.P. Mbg Purchases 20,000 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,765,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,489,949.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Byline Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $844.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.
Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.
