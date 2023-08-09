Rodney M. Smith Sells 3,524 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $184.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.21 and a 200-day moving average of $198.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

