Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $448,595.04 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $448,595.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,798,289.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $4,046,792.25.

On Monday, July 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $529.70 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.94.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

