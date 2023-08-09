Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Sells $766,085.74 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 4th, Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ALNY stock opened at $184.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.19 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.