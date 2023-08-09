Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Sells $766,085.74 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $184.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.19 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.