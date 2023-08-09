Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,091,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,891,000 after buying an additional 187,954 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 91,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 10,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

