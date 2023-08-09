Dennis C. Cameron Sells 7,870 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DVN opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

