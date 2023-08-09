Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $303.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $284.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.89.

NYSE BDX opened at $281.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.10.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $697,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

