Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESP opened at $16.67 on Friday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Get Espey Manufacturing & Electronics alerts:

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.