Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESPFree Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESP opened at $16.67 on Friday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

