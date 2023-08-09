Aneel Zaman Sells 271 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $228.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average of $213.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after buying an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

