Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Argo Group International by 56.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

