ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,192 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $68,763.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,358,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,001,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,073 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $288,884.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,161 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $292,235.90.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,144 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $35,864.40.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,615 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $904,145.95.

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $617,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $544,295.00.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.