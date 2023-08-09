Melissa Baird Sells 9,133 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $75,438.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 445,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,840.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $73,064.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $81,101.04.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $83,932.27.
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $83,292.96.
  • On Monday, June 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $81,192.37.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

