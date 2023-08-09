Truist Financial Increases AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $35.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.32.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $30.05 on Friday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -137.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.95.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,114,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,969,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

