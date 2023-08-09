James C. Stallings III Sells 2,990 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $71,102.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,057.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SBCF opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. TheStreet upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

