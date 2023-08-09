DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $39.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DKNG opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,635,559.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $19,493,422.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

