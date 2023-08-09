Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 878,938 shares in the company, valued at $615,256.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 123,354 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $97,449.66.

On Friday, July 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,109 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

