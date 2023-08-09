Barclays Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $138.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.27.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $106.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $285,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

