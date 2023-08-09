Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 5.5 %

CVR stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.32. The company has a market cap of $23.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

