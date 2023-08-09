Joshua Pitt Buys 815,070 Shares of Red Metal Limited (ASX:RDM) Stock

Red Metal Limited (ASX:RDM – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Pitt bought 815,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$59,500.11 ($39,144.81).

The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 24.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Red Metal Limited acquires and explores for mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, zinc, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Maronan, Gidyea, Corkwood, Pardoo, Nullarbor, Punt Hill and Pernatty Lagoon, Gulf, Sybella, Brunette Downs, and Birthday Well projects located in Australia.

