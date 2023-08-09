Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Raised to $7.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.96. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

