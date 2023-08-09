FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Aravive, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aravive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.27). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aravive’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Aravive Stock Down 9.0 %

ARAV opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Aravive has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 1,187.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%.

Institutional Trading of Aravive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 49.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aravive by 81.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aravive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Aravive by 70.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

