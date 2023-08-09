Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

About Enbridge

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$48.29 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$47.63 and a 12-month high of C$57.59. The stock has a market cap of C$97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

