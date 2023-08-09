Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STGW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get Stagwell alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stagwell

Stagwell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,036,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after purchasing an additional 179,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.