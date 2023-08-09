Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Badger Meter in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Badger Meter’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $162.48 on Monday. Badger Meter has a one year low of $88.16 and a one year high of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.94.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Badger Meter by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Badger Meter by 6.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

