Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.60 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

