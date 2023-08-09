Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.03-$3.29 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.88.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.7 %

TTWO opened at $140.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after acquiring an additional 192,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,781,000 after acquiring an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.