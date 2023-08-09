Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $18.93 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

