Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Seaboard Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,591.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,295.00 and a 1 year high of $4,242.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

