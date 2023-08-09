Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 175 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 454,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,932,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $67.27 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

