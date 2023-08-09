Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of ($2.48) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 679.83%.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Insider Activity

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $352,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Bank of America raised Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

