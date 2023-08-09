Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAGE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

