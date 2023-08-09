Oppenheimer Downgrades Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Market Perform

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,482 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

