Morgan Stanley Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $55.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SPT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sprout Social
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $69,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,198.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $69,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,198.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,164 shares of company stock worth $2,897,603. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Sprout Social by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Sprout Social by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.