Morgan Stanley Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $55.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $69,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,428,198.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,164 shares of company stock worth $2,897,603. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Sprout Social by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Sprout Social by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

