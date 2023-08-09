Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 269.78% from the stock’s previous close.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 56,482 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,529,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

