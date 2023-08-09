Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.25 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,287 shares of company stock worth $3,908,764. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,501,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 687,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 652,451 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

