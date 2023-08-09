Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCCI

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 508,215 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth $9,111,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.